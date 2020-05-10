Home

Herbert Musser
Herbert Edward "Herb" Musser

Herbert Edward "Herb" Musser Obituary
HERBERT "HERB" EDWARD MUSSER Fairfax Herbert "Herb" Edward Musser, 61, of Fairfax, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home surrounded by his family following a long battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Mass will take place at a later date by the Rev. Dustin Vu at St. John XXIII Catholic Church. Private Burial: St. Patrick Cemetery, Fairfax. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Herb is survived by his wife, Marcia; daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Liedtke of Urbana and Elizabeth McDade of Cedar Rapids; sons, Stephen (Heather) McDade and William (Jamie) Musser, both of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Makalia (Korey), Emma, Kandice, Katelynn, Jackson, Makenzie, James, Hannah, Christian, Carolynne and, soon to arrive, Sylvie; great-grandchild, Madelyn; mother, Marylin; mother-in-law, Helen Mann; siblings, Shawna Flanders (Alan Singleton), Julie Allen and Janine Wasson; uncle, David Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Mary Ellen) Mann, Carl (Jane) Mann and Jim Mann; and many nieces and nephews. To read Herb's full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020
