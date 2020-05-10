|
|
HERBERT "HERB" EDWARD MUSSER Fairfax Herbert "Herb" Edward Musser, 61, of Fairfax, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home surrounded by his family following a long battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Mass will take place at a later date by the Rev. Dustin Vu at St. John XXIII Catholic Church. Private Burial: St. Patrick Cemetery, Fairfax. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Herb is survived by his wife, Marcia; daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Liedtke of Urbana and Elizabeth McDade of Cedar Rapids; sons, Stephen (Heather) McDade and William (Jamie) Musser, both of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Makalia (Korey), Emma, Kandice, Katelynn, Jackson, Makenzie, James, Hannah, Christian, Carolynne and, soon to arrive, Sylvie; great-grandchild, Madelyn; mother, Marylin; mother-in-law, Helen Mann; siblings, Shawna Flanders (Alan Singleton), Julie Allen and Janine Wasson; uncle, David Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Mary Ellen) Mann, Carl (Jane) Mann and Jim Mann; and many nieces and nephews. To read Herb's full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020