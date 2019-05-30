HERBERT "CHUCK" FRANZENBURG Monticello Herbert "Chuck" Franzenburg, 89, died peacefully Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019, at Pennington Square Assisted Living in Monticello. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. John Lutheran Church in rural Monticello with interment in St. John Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Surviving are two sons, Stan (Molly) and Daniel; three grandchildren, Madison, Connor and Lydia, all of Monticello; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Brecht, Beverly Pigott and Shirley Frerking. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dixie, in 2014; and seven siblings, George, Art, Robert, Randall, Arlene, Lois and Joyce. Herbert Charles Franzenburg was born on July 23, 1929, on a farm southwest of Keystone, Iowa. He was the son of Herman and Lena (Wiese) Franzenburg. He graduated from Keystone High School in 1947, and then continued his education at Iowa State University. He farmed with his brothers before he was inducted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951. Chuck served as a radio operator in Korea. When he returned from service, he purchased a dairy farm near Atkins. Herbert Franzenburg and Dixie Hanken were married on Aug. 13, 1961, at St. John Lutheran Church. The couple farmed in the Atkins area until 1966, when they moved to Monticello to farm the Hanken family farm in Wayne Township. They raised purebred Holstein cattle and belonged to the Registered Holstein Association. The couple retired from active farming in 1995. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and the IHIA Dairy Herd Improvement. He had served on several different boards at St. John Lutheran Church over the years. Chuck enjoyed bowling in the weekly Men's League and the Sunday Night Church League. Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2019