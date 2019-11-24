|
HERBERT G. SCHADE Walker Herbert G. Schade, 94, of Walker, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 1115 Water St., Center Point, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, with Pastor David Hansen officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the church. Herbert was born on June 25, 1925, in Ocheyedan, Iowa, the son of Gustav and Lillian (Huge) Schade. He was united in marriage on Sept. 1, 1954, to Donna Rinderknecht at St. John's Lutheran Church in Newhall, Iowa. Herbert was a farmer in the Walker area for many years. Herb enjoyed his grandchildren, farming, gardening and his sweet corn, and spending the winters in Arizona. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict from 1950 to 1952 and was a member of the Walker American Legion Post 376. Herbert is survived by his children, Dianne Schade and Les Ratekin of Evergreen, Colo., Debbie Robbins of Tucson, Ariz., and Steve and Nancy Schade of Walker; six grandchildren, Andrew Ratekin, Carrie Westover, Ben Robbins, Joshua (Jennie) Schade, Jenna (Cody) Johnson and Carly Ratekin; three great-grandchildren, Ian Westover, Elaina Westover and Madelyn Schade; and siblings, Agnes and Delores. Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna, in 2017; brothers, Don, Bob and Mervin; and sister, Wilma. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under "obituaries."
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019