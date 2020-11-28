HERBERT JOHN ZUMBACH Ryan Herbert John Zumbach, 86, of Ryan, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester surrounded by his loving family. Herb is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann of Ryan; three children, Greg (Peggy) Zumbach of Gilbertville, Eric (Tami) Zumbach of Springville and Pam (Chris) Deutmeyer of Ryan; six grandchildren; one brother, James (Cathy) Zumbach of Manchester; and nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Memorial services: Because of COVID-19, memorial services will be held at a later date.