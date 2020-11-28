1/1
Herbert John Zumbach
HERBERT JOHN ZUMBACH Ryan Herbert John Zumbach, 86, of Ryan, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester surrounded by his loving family. Herb is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann of Ryan; three children, Greg (Peggy) Zumbach of Gilbertville, Eric (Tami) Zumbach of Springville and Pam (Chris) Deutmeyer of Ryan; six grandchildren; one brother, James (Cathy) Zumbach of Manchester; and nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial services: Because of COVID-19, memorial services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
