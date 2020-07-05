HERBERT OTIS HOOVER Marion Herbert Otis Hoover was born to Virginia Evelyn Gritten Hoover and Herbert Ovid Hoover on Nov. 18, 1938. He was born near Ayrshire, Iowa, in the same farmhouse where his father was born. Herb described himself as a farm boy who had "dirt in his blood." He began his formal education in a one-room schoolhouse in Clay County, Iowa. Herb graduated from Spencer High School in 1956. With the assistance of the ROTC, he continued his education at Iowa State University and earned his private pilot's license. Herb went on to earn an instrument rating. He flew for 50 years. In 1960, he graduated with a B.S. in vocational agriculture education. At the same time, the U.S. Army commissioned him as a second lieutenant and he served in that position for two years. Herb was stationed in Hohenfels, Germany, as part of a missile defense battalion. Herb married Martha Lou White on Aug. 9, 1959. Herb and Martha shared nearly 61 years. During that time, they brought Fae Ellen and Elizabeth Ann into the world. He was immensely proud of Fae and Lizz. After teaching vocational agriculture for three years, Herb accepted a position as a salesman with Geigy Chemical Corp. and the Hoovers moved to Marion, Iowa. Herb served on the Linn County Soil Conservation Board. After five years with Geigy, Herb formed Control Services Inc. For the next 40 years, he was the chief, cook and bottlewasher for CSI. Ian David Hoover-Grinde and Emma Elizabeth Hoover-Grinde brought joy and pride to their "Pa." He thoroughly enjoyed every moment with his grandchildren. Herb is survived by Martha, Fae Ellen, Elizabeth Ann, David Grinde (forever son-in-law), Ian Hoover-Grinde and Emma Hoover-Grinde; his siblings, Sherry (Bud) Mutterer and Dennis (Lu) Hoover; sisters-in-law, Marilyn White and Patricia Hossack, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Herb was preceded in death by his parents, two infant nephews and brothers- and sisters-in-law. He loved to travel. Herb and Martha traveled extensively in the United States. His passion for genealogy inspired many trips to cemeteries. The couple traveled to several Central American countries, Brazil, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Canada. Loving to fish, he enjoyed angling with good friends and family in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Canada and Alaska. Many friends and family members enjoy beautiful furniture he built in his woodshop. Refusing to take money for anything he built, he gave away his creations. On July 1, 2020, Herbert ended his journey gently and with dignity in the presence of his family in the home that he built. He was well-loved and will be greatly missed. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.iowacremation.com
