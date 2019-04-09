HERBERT "HERB" A. SNELL Fairfax Herbert "Herb" A. Snell, 88, of Fairfax, died peacefully Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Corridor Crossing Place in Cedar Rapids under the care of UnityPoint Hospice. Per Herb's wishes, cremation has taken place. A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted with arrangements. Herb was born June 19, 1930, in Fairfax, Iowa, to Charles and Mary (Vanous) Snell. He graduated from Walford Consolidated School in 1947 and worked on the family farm before serving in the U.S. Army. Herb served his country honorably from 1951 until 1953. He spent most of the rest of his life on the 320-acre farm caring for the land, and raising cattle, hogs, horses and various other animals. Later on he moved to a 40-acre homestead which had a forest and a pond, the things in nature which he enjoyed the most. Herb liked to keep many animals and birds as pets. He had peacocks, deer, fox, pigs, dogs and various other creatures, almost like a zoo. Sometimes on a Saturday or Sunday many cars would drive in to see the zoo. Herb had a way with animals. He would call wild animals and birds and they would come eat out of his hands. He liked to observe animal behavior. He had a deer and a dog that got along so well, he would look out and would see them licking each other. Sometimes the young deer wanted to come into the house. Herb was a member of American Legion Post No. 572, Fairfax, and was involved with the Exotic Animal Club of Linn County. He is survived by his siblings, Merle "Jack" Snell of Las Vegas and Mary Lou (David) Selzer of Fairfax; many nieces and nephews; as well as many special friends, especially Ray and Jan Zamistil and family. Herb was preceded in death by his parents; and 10 siblings, sisters, Florence Seiberling, Mabel Young, Edna Risdale and Evelyn Brecht; and brothers, Charles F., Lester, Edward, Elmer, Raymond and Albert. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Herb's name may be made to UnityPoint Hospice, Fairfax American Legion or an organization of the donor's choice. Please share a memory of Herb at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary