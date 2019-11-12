|
HERBERT MARSHALL STONE Cedar Rapids Herbert Marshall Stone, 83, died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by family. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories Stateroom. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Herb was born in 1936 to Irving and Rose (Gelb) Stone in New York City. He grew up in Brooklyn. He earned bachelor of architecture and master of urban planning degrees at the Pratt Institute in New York. He began his career in New York, then moved to Cedar Rapids in 1966 to work as a project architect for Brown Healey Bock. He became a partner in 1973. During his career at Brown, Healey, Stone & Sauer, he worked on projects in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. He was an active member of the American Institute of Architects and American Museum Association. Over the years, he served as president of the Cedar Rapids Trust for Historic Preservation. He was on the board of directors for Art in Public Places Committee, on the Cedar Rapids/Marion Arts Council, on the board of the Jane Boyd Community House and a member of the Cedar Rapids History Commission. He also served as chairman of the Linn County Board of Adjustments and was a co-founder of the Cedar Rapids Trust for Historic Preservation Commission. Herb specialized in designing public libraries and other public spaces. He was the project architect for the Cedar Rapids Downtown Library (1985), and designed for many other library projects including the Marion Public Library, the Bettendorf Public Library (1996), the Lake Villa (Ill.) District Library (1997) and the New Berlin (Wis.) Public LIbrary (2005). He loved reading, visiting museums and historic libraries, traveling (especially to visit his grandchildren) and was a keen Democrat and devoted dog father to Toula, his standard poodle. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Michel (Cisco) Stone; his two sons, Ian Howard Stone and his wife, Sue, of Scotts Valley, Calif., and Matthew Lloyd Stone and his wife, Susan Countryman, of Cameron Park, Calif.; three stepchildren, Meredith Levinstein of Des Moines, James Sturm and his wife, Audrey Terry, of Ridgefield, Conn., and Jonathan Sturm and his wife, Heather, of Wheaton, Ill.; and 11 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Herb's name may be made to Planned Parenthood North Central States or the Hiawatha Public Library. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the University of Iowa Burn Treatment Center for their excellent care. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019