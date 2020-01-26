|
HERBERT WALTER RICHARDS Brooklyn Herbert Walter Richards, 78, of Brooklyn, Iowa, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the St. Patrick Parish Hall. A Celebration of Life Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, presided over by the Rev. John Gossman. Lunch will be served at St. Patrick Parish center immediately following Mass. Herb is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Kelly Marie, Patrick (Susan) and Brighid (Douglas); his grandchildren, Miki, Miya, Andrew (Alexa), Kennedy and Gwyneth; his siblings, Elsie, Fern, Dale (Kathy), Paul (Julie) and Teresa; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Herb was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Yasuo; his sister and brother-in-law, Adele and Leroy; and brothers-in-law, Charles and Bud. Herb was born on Dec. 11, 1941, in Dubuque, son of Walter and Bernice Link Richards. The family moved to Cedar Rapids in 1946 and he graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School in 1960, where he was a football and wrestling standout. His senior year he was co-captain while earning all state, first-team MVC and Gazette all-city team honors. Herb later was inducted into the Jefferson football and wrestling Hall of Fame. He married Mary Kelly on Oct. 20, 1962, in Cedar Rapids. Herb worked for Ladco Sheetmetal for 20 years and retired from Quaker Oats in 2004. Herb spent many Saturday mornings coaching youth wrestling at the Ellis YMCA and leading St. Patrick's junior high program from 1972 through 1979. Herb took pride in teaching boys how to be good wrestlers and become good men. Herb and Mary moved from Cedar Rapids to Holiday Lake in 2004. Herb loved Holiday Lake, where he enjoyed fishing, golf cart rides, cutting wood, playing cards and visiting the casino on Wednesday mornings. He enjoyed watching all the grandkids' sporting events, attending the NCAA wrestling tournaments and spending time in Hawaii. He enjoyed meeting high school friends monthly and breakfast at Morgan Creek Park. Herb loved Diet Coke, tenderloins and being with his family, and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Brooklyn Fire Department or the Holiday Lake Conservation Board. https://www.gofundme.com/f/herb-richards-memorial?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020