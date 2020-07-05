1/1
HERMINA BERTHA RIGEL Cedar Rapids Hermina Bertha Rigel, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Friends and family are required to wear masks while maintaining proper social distancing. Private Celebration of Life services will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of Hermina's arrangements. Hermina was born Feb. 25, 1930, at home near Fairfax, the daughter of Charles and Hermina (Naxera) Netolicky. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1948. Hermina was united in marriage to Marvin Rigel on Aug. 14, 1954, in Cedar Rapids. Together, they farmed in the Cedar Rapids area most of their lives. She was involved in many Czech organizations including CSA Lodge Prokop Velky 137, SOKOL, Damska, WFLA, ZCBJ, National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, Czech Heritage Foundation, the NCSML Museum Guild and Czech School. She also was a member of St. Quentin Post 555 Legion Auxiliary and TOPS. Hermina enjoyed going to various family school events, 4-H activities, polka dances, playing pinochle and, most of all, spending time with her family. Hermina is survived by her children, Leo Rigel of Cedar Rapids, Sharon Rigel and her sons, Garrett and Wesley Carlson, of Atkins, and Margie Rigel of Marion; Karen's son Robert (Michelle) Vrba and their children, Sarah Jayne and Robert Lucas Vrba; her brother, Charles (Clara) Netolicky of Cedar Rapids; sisters-in-law, Irene Vavra of Cedar Rapids and Norma (Eugene) Rousseau of Bloomington, Ind.; and a son-in-law, Frank Vrba of Marengo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; and her daughter, Karen Vrba. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
