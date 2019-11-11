Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Hester Pierson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Hester Pierson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hester Fay (Bemer) Pierson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hester Fay (Bemer) Pierson Obituary
HESTER FAY PIERSON (BEMER) Cedar Rapids Hester Fay Pierson (Bemer), 64, of Cedar Rapids, died on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Hospice House of Mercy following a two-year illness. Visitation: Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. Services: Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Teahen Funeral Home with luncheon to follow. Burial: Spring Grove Cemetery in Covington at 1 p.m. Hester is survived and lovingly remembered by her two children, Katie (Cory) Stinson of Apex, N.C., and Chadrick (Sara) Everts of Walford; four grandchildren, Samuel and Eliana Stinson, and Colin and Lauren Everts; two sisters, Dianna (Butch) Ament and Linda (Harold) Bruce; and two brothers, Chuck (Judy) and Bill. Hester was born April 14, 1955, in Linn County, the daughter of DeWayne and Niona (Ford) Bemer. She was a 1973 graduate from Kennedy High School. She enjoyed the time she spent over the years working for both Econo Foods and Culver's Restaurant. Hester valued her time spent with her family, especially her grandkids. She was a true Elvis fan, and in her free time she took pleasure in fishing, camping, reading, bingo and traveling with her family. Hester had a spunky personality and loved to joke around with friends and family. If she found herself near a beach she would spend hours collecting seashells. She was preceded in death by her parents, DeWayne and Niona (Ford) Bemer; brother, David James; and brother-in-law, Richard (Butch) Ament. Hester expressed appreciation to her neighbor Tom Chittenden for his selfless help over the years. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be directed to family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -