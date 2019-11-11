|
HESTER FAY PIERSON (BEMER) Cedar Rapids Hester Fay Pierson (Bemer), 64, of Cedar Rapids, died on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Hospice House of Mercy following a two-year illness. Visitation: Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. Services: Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Teahen Funeral Home with luncheon to follow. Burial: Spring Grove Cemetery in Covington at 1 p.m. Hester is survived and lovingly remembered by her two children, Katie (Cory) Stinson of Apex, N.C., and Chadrick (Sara) Everts of Walford; four grandchildren, Samuel and Eliana Stinson, and Colin and Lauren Everts; two sisters, Dianna (Butch) Ament and Linda (Harold) Bruce; and two brothers, Chuck (Judy) and Bill. Hester was born April 14, 1955, in Linn County, the daughter of DeWayne and Niona (Ford) Bemer. She was a 1973 graduate from Kennedy High School. She enjoyed the time she spent over the years working for both Econo Foods and Culver's Restaurant. Hester valued her time spent with her family, especially her grandkids. She was a true Elvis fan, and in her free time she took pleasure in fishing, camping, reading, bingo and traveling with her family. Hester had a spunky personality and loved to joke around with friends and family. If she found herself near a beach she would spend hours collecting seashells. She was preceded in death by her parents, DeWayne and Niona (Ford) Bemer; brother, David James; and brother-in-law, Richard (Butch) Ament. Hester expressed appreciation to her neighbor Tom Chittenden for his selfless help over the years. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be directed to family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019