HILA DEE GRIEDER O'Fallon, Ill. Hila Dee Grieder, 82, of O'Fallon, Ill., formerly of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Colonnade Senior Living in O'Fallon, Ill. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Chelsea United Methodist Church, Chelsea. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Belle Plaine. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the Chelsea United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com. Hila was born on Aug. 7, 1936, to Lloyd and Edna (Christman) Mumby in Ladora, Iowa. She attended Honey Creek No. 9 School and graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1954. Following school, Hila worked for Iowa National Mutual Insurance. On March 27, 1955, she married Howard L. Grieder at the United Methodist Church in Belle Plaine. Howard's military service brought the couple to Bartlesville, Okla., where Hila worked for F.W. Woolworth's Candy Factory until returning to Iowa in 1956. Hila raised her three children while the couple farmed around the Belle Plaine and Chelsea area. Hila worked many jobs around Belle Plaine, including Jensen's Food Center for 11 years and cooking for the Belle Plaine Senior Dinning. Hila enjoyed playing cards, bingo and crocheting. She was a great cook, always making meals from scratch for her family. Most of all, Hila loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Red Hat Ladies, Belle Plaine American Legion Auxiliary, Historical Society and Chelsea United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and was church treasurer. Hila volunteered at the Belle Plaine Community Center, Belle Plaine Nursing and Rehab and was a 4-H leader. She is survived by her children, Brenda Larkin of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Eric (Dawn) Vavroch, Todd Vavorch and Justin (Brenda) Vavroch; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Eliana, Alex, Kaleb and Ethan; Marvin (Deanne) Grieder of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, Travis (Amanda) Grieder, Trent (Bethany) Grieder and Tiffany (Michael) Arens; great-grandchildren, Emma, Evan, Hayden, Lane, Katelyn, Logan and Matthew; Diane (Paul) Cooper of O'Fallon, Ill.; grandchildren, Danielle (Kevin) Schaefer and Melissa Cooper; sisters-in-law, Joyce Mumby and Charleen Foster; and many more family and friends. Hila is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard L. Grieder; son-in law, Dr. Oliver Larkin; siblings, Keith and Garry Mumby; infant siblings, Dick and Mary Mumby. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019