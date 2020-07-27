1/1
Hilda Gibbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILDA GIBBS Manchester Hilda Gibbs, 90, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence in Manchester, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the First Lutheran Church in Manchester, Iowa, with Pastor Tony D. Ede officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call between 9:30 and 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at First Lutheran Church before the service. Interment: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Visitation
09:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leonard Muller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved