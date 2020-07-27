HILDA GIBBS Manchester Hilda Gibbs, 90, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence in Manchester, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the First Lutheran Church in Manchester, Iowa, with Pastor Tony D. Ede officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call between 9:30 and 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at First Lutheran Church before the service. Interment: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and at the church.