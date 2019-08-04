|
HILDA LYMAN HENDRYX Cedar Rapids Hilda Lyman Hendryx, 94, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, under hospice care at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home, Center Point. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Alice Cemetery, rural Alice, Iowa. Hilda was born Oct. 12, 1924, in Center Point, Iowa, to J. Milton and Hilda (Spicer) Lyman. On Dec. 21, 1945, Hilda was united in marriage to Donald L. Hendryx at Camp Dodge in Des Moines. To this union, seven children were born. Hilda worked as a milk tester during World War II. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Hilda enjoyed flower gardening and had an appetite for reading. She loved knitting, which led to hundreds of pairs of socks. Hilda enjoyed sharing stories to others and had several well-loved cats throughout her life. She is survived by her children, Russell (Susan) Hendryx of Cedar Rapids, Kate Peterka of Little Falls, Minn., Milton (Betty) Hendryx and Merle (Wayne) Welte, all of Garrison, Iowa, and Chuck (Roxann) Hendryx of Hernando, Miss.; 13 grandchildren, Erica, Carl, Joe, Pete, Bailey, Josh, Shelby, Angie, Ivy, Michael, Kate, Allen and Phillip; three stepgrandchildren, Rhonda, Kristina, and Amy; and 24 great-grandchildren. Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Leslie; a son in infancy; and granddaughters, Donna and Emily. Memorials in Hilda's name may be directed to . The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab for their loving care of Hilda. Please share a memory of Hilda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019