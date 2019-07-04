HILDA MULL Cedar Rapids Hilda M. Mull, 90, formerly of Middleburg, Pa., passed away at Willow Gardens Care Center, Marion, Iowa, on July 1, 2019. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Fred Mangel, in rural Robins, Iowa, for the past five years. Hilda was born on the family farm in Lisco, Neb., on Dec. 7, 1928, to Peter and Mildred Hansen. She was the oldest of eight children. As a youngster, she helped with chores and taking care of her siblings. After graduating high school, she worked as a waitress and met her future husband, Robert T. Mull. They were married in March 1949 in Bridgeport, Neb. They had two daughters: Mary Lou, who died of cancer in 2004, and Betsy Lea, who was her caregiver. Robert and Hilda were business owners. They owned two Standard Oil gas stations, one in Broadwater and one in Northport, Neb. In January of 1963, they packed up everything that would fit into a Chevy station wagon with two kids and a large dog, then headed for Pennsylvania to be closer to Robert's family. They bought an old general store in the village of Salem and promptly opened an antique shop. Robert ran the store until his death in August of 1971. While in Pennsylvania, Hilda became a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in the village of Salem, and became a high-standing Rebekah. She worked for more than 20 years at Phillips Industries, a factory that made mobile home windows and doors. In 1975, she met Sam Graybill, and he was her companion until he passed in 2007. They enjoyed showing steam engines at many steam-engine shows in the area. She said they went to as many as 15 steam shows in one year. Hilda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law; siblings and spouses, Lea and Tom Olmstead of Colorado, Elna Miller of Colorado, Percy and Marlys Hansen of Nebraska and Thelma and Dave Smith of Iowa; her sister-in-law, Donna Hansen of Nebraska; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews; and Robert's family, including Jean Tittle, Mina Royer, Charlotte Hunter, Sandy Kratzer and Judy Enders. Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; companion; daughter; sister, Pearl; two brothers, George and Soren; and on Robert's family side, Stanley and Virginia Mull, Virginia and Grant Gemberling, Alvin Tittle, Don Tittle, Nancy Hunt and Don Royer. Hilda chose cremation. There will be a service in Broadwater, Neb., at the Silverthorne Cemetery at a later date. The family wants to thank the staff at Willow Gardens Care Center for making Hilda's last few weeks enjoyable with the activities and music. Thank you to all the people at Hospice of Mercy for all their visits and making Hilda comfortable in her journey. Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com. Published in The Gazette on July 4, 2019