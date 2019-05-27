HOLLIS LOVEL DEGOOD Cedar Rapids Hollis Lovel DeGood, 75, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, entered into God's Kingdom on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 4:07 p.m. at HalMar/Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, due to respiratory failure. At Hollis' request, there will be no wake or funeral services. Hollis will be laid to rest at the McFarland City Cemetery near McFarland, Kan. He was survived by his beloved wife, Alice. He has one son, Gregory DeGood of Hiawatha, Iowa; four grandchildren, Dustin DeGood of Hiawatha, Iowa, Bailey Mittan and Oliver DeGood, both of Clarion, Iowa, and one grandchild due in November. He has one surviving sister, Deanna Mysak, of Laramie, Wyo. Hollis was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Harold, Harlan, Hal and Hoyt; and two sisters, Dorothy Couch and Donna Brown. Hollis was born Jan. 17, 1944, in Fairfield, Iowa, to Lovel and Gladys (Foster) DeGood. He grew up in Fairfield, Iowa, and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1962. Hollis was a Vietnam veteran. He served in the U.S. Army from April 1965 to March 1966 with 532nd MP Co., 188th MP Co. and 560th MP Co. Hollis lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for 30 years leading up to his death. He worked in maintenance and repair, and he loved tinkering around with projects around the house and in the garage. He also loved to sit in public while drinking a cup of coffee and watching the people go by. His wisdom and unique perspective on life had a great influence on those who loved him dearly. –GDD Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019