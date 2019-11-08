|
|
HOLLY LYNN KRAFT Cedar Rapids Holly Lynn Kraft, 38, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home. Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at VFW Post 788, Cedar Rapids. Holly was born Oct. 4, 1981, in Iowa City, the daughter of Phyllis Kraft and Orlan McCauley. She graduated from Springville High School in 2000. Holly worked at the Education Station in North Liberty, Iowa. She enjoyed taking care of children, baking and shopping. Holly loved having lunch with her grandpa and spending time with her nieces. She was always tech-savvy. Survivors include her mother, Phyllis (Bill) Kohlmeyer of Springville; father, Orlan McCauley (Susan Mulholland); stepchildren of Marion, Iowa; sister, Rachel Wood of Cedar Rapids; nieces, Destiny Fairley and Te'Onna Hurt; grandfather, Phil Kraft; grandmother, Beverley Wood; aunts and uncles, Mary (Duane) Kraft-Ewing, Rick Kraft (Pam Bailey), Tanya (Rod) Brekke, Jody (Dick) Petersmith, Stacy (Chandra) Kraft, Jeff (Shannon) Jensen, James (Lisa) Wood, Bonnie Suhr and Alan Kohlmeyer; and many cousins. Holly was preceded in death by her grandfather, Theodore Wood; grandmothers, Phyllis Kraft and Margaret Kraft; and aunt, Deanna Jensen. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Holly at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019