HOPE TAYLOR Anamosa Hope Taylor, 71, of Anamosa, Iowa, formerly of Springville, Iowa, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. Hope was born Nov. 13, 1948, the daughter of Merlin and Arlene (Cross) Ealy. Hope grew up in Belle Plaine, Iowa, and graduated from Belle Plaine Senior High School in 1966. She worked at Square D for 25 years, where she became one of the first female supervisors. After becoming empty-nesters, Hope and her husband, Joe, owned and operated the Wild Goose Resort in Park Falls, Wis., for several years. Hope enjoyed tending to her garden and was an avid bird watcher. Survivors include her husband, Paul "Joe" Taylor; her sister, Pat (Don) Franzenberg of Belle Plaine; her children, Paula (Todd) Wofford of Lawrenceville, Ga., Stacey (Dave) O'Brien, of Cedar Rapids, Lynn (Liz) Taylor of Richfield, Minn., and Nicole (Kent) Barnes of New Berlin, Wis.; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Arlene; and sister, Sharon Novak. A family gathering to celebrate Hope's life will be held at a later date. In honor of Hope, during this time of need, please "pay it forward." Please share a memory of Hope at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020
