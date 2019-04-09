Home

POWERED BY

Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Losey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Dean Losey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Dean Losey Obituary
HOWARD DEAN LOSEY Belle Plaine Howard Dean Losey, born in 1939, in Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away March 29, 2019, at age 79. He is survived by his wife, Charlene (Susie). Howard was a father of two sons, Kevin and Jon Losey; and stepson, Eric Kirtland. Howard had four grandsons, two granddaughters and 13 great-grandchildren. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Ruth (Wandling) Choteborsky. For many years, Howard was the founder and owner of Howard's Auto Service in Mesa, Ariz. He sold the business and retired in 1985. Howard and Charlene spent over 20 years hunting and fishing from Mexico to Alaska. Howard was a strong leader in building and growing churches here in the USA and globally. Howard will be greatly missed by all.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now