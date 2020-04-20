|
HOWARD KROEMER Lowden Howard Henry Kroemer, 79, passed away at his home in the early morning hours on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, there will be a private family graveside service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Lowden, with the Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. There will be a public celebration of Howard's life at a later date. Howard was born May 10, 1940, in Rural Lowden, to Erhard and Alberta (Schroeder) Kroemer. He was united in marriage to Nancy Steffens on Nov. 30, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Tammy (Scott) Mahmens of Marion, John of Lowden, Linda (Steve) Dare of Moline, Ill., and Laurie (Jason) Bascom of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Mitchell (Jana), Macauley (Nicole), Shawn, Brody, Kelsey, Gavin, Rylee and Sarah; and great-granddaughters, Quinn and Blaire; sisters, Georgie (Nick) Greiner of Oxford and Audrey Schreiber of Surprise, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Christine Kroemer of Lowden; and brother-in-law, Joe (Karen) Steffens of Cedar Rapids. Howard attended Trinity Lutheran School and also the Iowa School for the Deaf. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed farming, driving semi-trucks, the Iowa Hawkeyes and his family. Howard truly loved watching his grandchildren's activities and was very proud of them all. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Melvin and Jennie Steffens; brothers, Robert and Gene; brother-in-law, Bruce Steffens; and a sister in infancy. Cards and memorials may be sent to Nancy at 500 Grant Ave., Lowden, IA 52255. Chapman Funeral Home has Howard and his family in their care. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.
