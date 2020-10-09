HOWARD LEO KUCERA Cedar Rapids Howard Leo Kucera, 83, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020. Howard was born March 28, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Leopold and Elizabeth (Klapp) Kucera. Howard was married to Mary Ann (Turnbull) on Sept. 7, 1957. They were married 63 years. Howard is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his sister, Cindi (Kucera) Anderson of Homewood, Ill.; his children, Charles (Deb) Kucera and Elizabeth (Mike Bearrows) Kucera; his grandchildren, Alexandra (Tyler Harmeyer) Fangman and Madeline (John) Taylor; stepgrandchildren, Sara Bearrows and Shelby Bearrows; and step-great-grandchild, Henry Lockard. Howard grew up on the northwest side across from The Mother Mosque of America. He graduated from Roosevelt High School as a salutatorian and later graduated from Coe College Magna Cum Laude. Howard was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, and ROTC Distinguished Graduate with a regular commission in the U.S. Air Force. While serving at the Air Force Intelligence Center in Arlington Hall Station, Virginia, he earned a Master's degree in physics at George Washington University. He was elected to Sigma Pi Sigma, an honor society in physics. After the completion of his service, Howard taught physics and math at the University of Dubuque. He began at Collins Radio Company in 1963 as a radio propagation engineer in the research department working on the Echo I and II satellite programs. Howard also contributed on the DLA program and as a program manager for the AFSC, Navy Growth Radio and JTIDS. He served as president of the Collins Management Club. He retired as the director of Contracts, Pricing and Government Fiscal Affairs. His hobbies included home improvement projects, speed skating, fishing, drinking beer, smoking cigars and being captain of the "Houseboat Crew." The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Transitional Care Center for his care. Memorial donations may be directed to the Howard Kucera Physics Scholarship Fund at Coe College.



