HOWARD M. FIELD Iowa City Howard M. Field, 85, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Gilbert, Ariz. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Vermont Lutheran Church in Black Earth, Wis., with visitation from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Vermont Lutheran Church cemetery, with lunch following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Iowa City Hospice or the University of Iowa College of Dentistry scholarship program. Howard was born Aug. 22, 1934, in Cambridge, Wis., the son of Ted and Mildred Strommen Field. He married Darlene "Nitzy" Gillette in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 25, 1956. They were married 56 years. Nitzy died in 2013. Howard served in the U.S. Air Force for four years as a commissioned officer, and then in the Air Force Reserves. He received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Marquette University and his master's degree in public health from Harvard University. Howard was a professor at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry, in the Preventive and Community Dentistry Department. Howard was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City and also Community Church of the Verdes in Rio Verde, Ariz. He enjoyed time with his family (especially at the cabin in Park Rapids, Minn.), running, gardening and lawn care, flying his beloved Bonanza 999GT, golfing, attending the symphony and, most recently, spending time with his best friend, Blairanne Revak. Survivors include his daughter, Karen (Phil) Scott of Rochester, Minn.; two sons, Jim (Patricia) of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Mark (Deb) of Madison, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Alyssa (Mike) Lund, Erik (Olivia) Edlund and Paul Edlund, Hannah Field, Sarah (Caleb) Niemi and Anna and Luke Field; his great-granddaughter, Elanor Lund; his brother, Harry (Karen) Field; his niece, Ginger (Dave) Hansen; and great-niece, Daphne Hansen. Online condolences may be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019