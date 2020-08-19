HAROLD SYLVESTER MARLING Olin Harold Sylvester Marling passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born April 27, 1924, in a far house two miles north of Quasqueton, he graduated from Independence High School. He married Lavonne Grimm on June 30, 1943. Drafted into the Army, he served overseas during World War II in France, Belgium and Germany. Harold and LaVonne raised three children, Diana West, Dawn Smith and Michael (Patrice) Marling. Harold was a Piano Technician Guild member. He was a grandparent to five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Above and Beyond Hospice Care, Monticello, Iowa, and their gifted staff for Harold's care at his home in Olin, Iowa. A private family burial will be held at Mount Hope in Independence, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Dawson Funeral Home in Olin is assisting the family at this time.



