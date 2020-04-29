|
HOWARD L. NODURFT Marion Howard L. Nodurft, 90, of Marion, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. A private family graveside service with a memorial service will be held at a later date. Howard LeRoy Nodurft was born Sept. 18, 1929, in Delaware County, Iowa, to William and Anna (Schmidt) Nodurft. He graduated from Edgewood High School. Howard served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1950 during the Korean conflict. Howard was united in marriage to JoAnn Hartgrave on Aug. 12, 1952, in Nashua, Iowa. He worked for Hawkeye Foods Systems for many years. Some of Howard's favorite pastimes were bowling, fishing, mushrooming, card games and going to casinos. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he ushered for many years. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, JoAnn; two sons, Douglas (Pam) Nodurft of Marion and Dennis (Joyce) Nodurft of Hampton, Va.; four grandchildren, Michael, Daxton, Rachel and Brandon; and three great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Adeline and Wyatt. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Laurence, William, Kenneth, Wayne, Harold, Robert and Dale; and sisters, Marion Skibbe, Irma Watson and Helen Nodurft, in infancy. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020