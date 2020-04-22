|
|
HOWARD WILLIAM POWERS Alburnett Howard William Powers, 96, of Alburnett, Iowa, passed on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Summit Pointe Senior Living Community in Marion from complications of pulmonary fibrosis and congestive heart failure. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having any public services at this time. Private family graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, officiated by the Rev. Jon Moss. A celebration of Howard's life will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Howard was born May 12, 1923, on the family farm north of Alburnett to William Edmond and Dora Elizabeth (Schreiner) Powers. He attended school in Alburnett, enjoying sports and graduating in 1940. On Dec. 5, 1954, he and Charlotte Lillie joined their lives in a loving marriage. Five children were born in this time of their lives. After almost 47 years of marriage, Charlotte passed away on Oct. 22, 2002. Howard loved God, family, horses and music. His greatest joys were time with family, whether camping or playing, or taking a two-year-old colt and teaching it to be a partner and friend. Plagued by deafness all his life, at age 80 his prayers for hearing were answered when he received a cochlear implant. It changed him from a recluse to an outgoing person. Because of his deafness, his music was delayed 50 years until the implant and then he was again able to play piano, organ and sing. He recorded several songs on CD. Howard enjoyed researching family histories and writing for the Alburnett Community Historical Society. He was a life member of the Alburnett United Methodist Church. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his four children, Debra Thein, Rebecca (Karryl) Anderson, Donald (Colleen) Powers and James (Dave Thompson) Powers; grandchildren, Ryan (Tina) Toom, Carissa (Brian) Lala, Michael Toom, Jonas (Elizabeth) Anderson, Darryl (Becca) Anderson, Megan Schulte (Ben Hysler) and Daniel Powers; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlotte; sisters, Edna (Harold) Johnson, Ione (Raymond) Nietert and Orlenea; brother, Leo (Dorothy) Powers; and son, Delbert, who died in infancy. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Howard's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Howard at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020