Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Rogovin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Sand Rogovin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Sand Rogovin Obituary
HOWARD SAND ROGOVIN Iowa City Howard Sand Rogovin, 92, of Iowa City, died on July 8, 2019, at the Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County surrounded by family. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward Iowa City Hospice (1025 Wade St. Iowa City, IA 52240). Howard is survived by his wife, Gretchen; his daughter, Stefani Karakas; his grandson, Samuel Karakas Warner; and his special friend, Michael Oruch. He also is survived by numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney and Theresa (Sand) Rogovin. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now