HOWARD W. MADISON Cedar Rapids Howard W. Madison, 88, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. Howard was born May 3, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, the son of George and Elva Madison. He graduated from McKinley High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was united in marriage to Sandra (Keith) on Sept. 6, 1975, in Cedar Rapids. Howard retired from Rockwell Collins after more than 40 years and later moved with his wife to Arizona. Howard was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening, and yard work, as well as metal detecting, bowling, archery club and wine making. Howard never missed an opportunity to tell a good story or play a practical joke on someone. Howard was a wonderfully patient teacher of all things. He loved time spent with his wife, family and friends, most of all. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Steve Avery; granddaughter, Amber (Jamie) Nunnally; stepdaughters, Candy Woods, Clara Vangen and Connie Hoffman; stepsons, Skip (Debbie) Watkins and Charlie (Kris) Watkins; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. He is proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Pauline McGregor; brothers, George Merwin and Norman Madison; daughters, Vicky Fye and Debbie Meyerhoff; son, Tim Madison; and grandson, Tytan "THeavy" Meyers. Howard's ashes will be placed during a graveside service in Troy Mills at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. The family asks that cards and condolences be forwarded to his wife, Sandra, at 13315 West Shadow Hills Dr, Sun City West, AZ 85375.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 12, 2020.
