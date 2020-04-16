|
|
HOWARD WAYNE HUEDEPOHL South Amana Howard Wayne Huedepohl was born on Nov. 6, 1941, at Miller Hospital in Williamsburg, Iowa. He was the youngest son of Lothar and Frieda (Newkirk) Huedepohl. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School, graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1959 and Iowa State University in December 1964. He was united in marriage to Linda Lou Wilcox on Aug. 29, 1964, at St. John Lutheran Church rural Victor. After marriage, they resided in Ames, Vinton and Charles City before moving to the family farm in 1967. Howard continued farming throughout the years raising cattle and swine. He also worked in clock repair at the Amana Furniture Store. He traveled throughout the surrounding counties fixing numerous cuckoo and grandfather clocks while visiting with the owners. Howard was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. As a young man, he enjoyed dartball and played in Immanuel's dartball league. He participated in league bowling in Williamsburg for many years. Howard's lifelong passion was golf. He was known for his bucket hat and cardinal and gold Iowa State golf cart decorated with pictures of Cy on the front. He recorded his first hole-in-one while in his seventies. For a couple of years, he was the Handicap Winner and the Senior Club Runner-Up in 2017 all at the Stone Creek Golf Club. One of his favorite tournaments was the Mid-Summer golf tournament in New Hampton, Iowa. Howard had many golfing buddies there during the 25 years that he played the course. Howard continued to be an avid fan of Iowa State athletics. He and his trusty sidekick, Linda, drove to the home football games and tailgated with family and friends. They even celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise tailgate and dinner at the Alumni Center. If the game was on, he was watching! Howard and Linda enjoyed traveling with their children and grandchildren to places such as: Washington, D.C., Lusten, Minn., Memphis, Tenn., and the latest trip to Hawaii. Together, they traveled to support the grandchildren in all of their musical and athletic endeavors. He was a fun loving, joke cracking person with lots of stories to tell. He will be greatly missed by his family and the friends he made along the journey of life. Howard passed away at the age of 78, at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Linda; four children, Anna (Curt) Braun of Eagan, Minn., Katherine (Richard) Stochl of New Hampton, Brian (Micky) Huedepohl of Parnell and Laura Veal (Brian Lynn) of Albuquerque, N.M.; 11 grandchildren, Nathan Braun, Lydia Braun, Noah (Emma Grace) Stochl, Carter Stochl, Wyatt Stochl, Heidi (Dominic) Pechota, Grant Huedepohl, Carson Huedepohl, Chandler Veal, Myah Lynn and Graham Lynn; three great-grandchildren, Jalen, Colin and Lucy; a sister, Barbara Hunley of Post Falls, Idaho; a stepbrother, Ralph (Lois) Teggatz of Waterloo; three stepsisters, Janice (Gordon) Goldsmith of Seward, Neb., Nancy Van Dee of Oxford and Kathy (Gerald "Bub") Stockman of Oxford; and a step-sister-in-law, Shirley Teggatz of Homestead. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lothar and Frieda; stepmother, Olga (Teggatz) Huedepohl; brother, Kenneth Huedepohl; brother-in-law, Joe Hunley; stepbrother, Donald Teggatz; and stepbrother-in-law, Ronnie Van Dee. Private family services will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Howard and his family. Memorials may be given in honor of Howard Huedepohl to the ISUAA Legacy Program Endowment or Immanuel Lutheran Church. They may be sent to Powell Funeral Home P.O. Box 269, Williamsburg, IA 52361. Messages and tributes may be sent to www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020