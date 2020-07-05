1/1
Howard William Powers
HOWARD WILLIAM POWERS Alburnett Howard William Powers, 96, of Alburnett, Iowa, passed on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Summit Point Senior Living Community in Marion from complications of pulmonary fibrosis and congestive heart failure. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at the United Methodist Church in Alburnett. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church officiated by the Rev. Jon Moss. Attendees are asked to be respectful of social distancing and wearing of facial masks is recommended. Burial took place on April 23 at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Please see www.thegazette.com or www.murdochfuneralhome.com for the complete obituary previously published.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
