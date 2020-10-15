1/1
Howard Zirkelbach
1923 - 2020
HOWARD ZIRKELBACH Scotch Grove Howard Zirkelbach, 97, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Pennington Square in Monticello. A private family visitation will be held at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Public graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Surviving is his wife, June; his daughter, Barbara (Steve) Smith; a brother, Robert (Ruth) Zirkelbach; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Ruth Hardersen, Rosemary Lorenzen and Amy Wilson; and two brothers, John and Dean. Howard Eugene Zirkelbach was born Sept. 14, 1923, at Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Edward and Emma Hein Zirkelbach. Howard graduated from the Monticello Community Schools with the Class of 1941. He started farming in the Scotch Grove area and in Wayne Township. Howard married June Richardson on Dec. 23, 1946, at the Linn Grove Presbyterian Church near Mount Vernon. The couple farmed near Center Junction for many years. They retired from active farming in 1985, and then spent and enjoyed many winters in Ruskin, Fla. Howard was a member of the Scotch Grove Presbyterian Church, where he was an Elder. He also served on the Jones County Conservation Board, the Farm Bureau Board, Center Junction Telephone Company Board and the Jones County Pork Producers Board. He enjoyed going fishing and camping.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
