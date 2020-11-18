HUGH G. BOWMAN Maqouketa Hugh G. Bowman, 89, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Nov. 14, 2020, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa. Cause of death was COVID-19 pneumonia. Hugh is survived by five sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Deborah, Robert and Joanie, William and Barbara, Tod and Renee, and Kevin and Mary; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren, with one on deck and likely many more down the road. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund in the name of Hugh and Mary Bowman will be established. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, at First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa. The service will be livestreamed on the First Lutheran Church Facebook page. Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.carsonandson.com
.