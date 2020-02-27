|
HUGO C. BURDT Cedar Rapids Hugo C. Burdt, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Hugo was born Nov. 20, 1941, in Davenport, Iowa, to the late Eldon G. Burdt and Anna M. Helbing Burdt. He attended college at St. Ambrose University and went on to law school at the University of Iowa, being admitted into the practice of law Aug. 10, 1966. Hugo's law career spanned 54 years, and he diligently practiced law right up until the time of his death. Hugo loved life and living it to the fullest. He enjoyed music, art, the Iowa Hawkeyes and traveling, especially to Door County, Wis., where he spent time every summer on Lake Michigan with his children and grandchildren for the past 50 years. His most joyous times were those spent with his family. Hugo will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Hugo is survived by his loving wife, Ruthie; his three children, Samuel (wife, Amy) of Cedar Rapids, Benjamin (wife, Vera) of Riverside, Mo., and Hallie Thompson (husband, Greg) of Overland Park, Kan.; his stepson, Brant Wehde, and stepdaughter, Brooke Wehde, both of Cedar Rapids; eight wonderful grandchildren, Samuel and Amy's children, Blair, Noah and Weston; Benjamin and Vera's children, Maya and Zeyta; and Hallie and Greg's children, Tanner, Ethan and Margaret; and a sister, Carolyn Dushkin (husband, Elliot) of Walnut Creek, Calif. Hugo was preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen R. Burdt and Lawrence J. Burdt. Hugo's remains were cremated at Cedar Memorial and, per Hugo's wishes, his ashes will be spread over Lake Michigan in Door County, Wis. A Celebration of Life gathering is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020