HUGO ALBERT LUNA Cedar Rapids Hugo Albert Luna, 17, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2020. A vigil service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Following the vigil service, the family will greet friends until 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Hugo was born March 14, 2002, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Hugo Luna Rodriguez and Yolanda Lopez. He attended Mid-Prairie High School. Hugo had a big heart and always put others first. He always greeted his friends and loved ones with a smile. Hugo enjoyed spending time with his friends and playing video games. Survivors include his mother, Yolanda Lopez; father, Hugo (Adriana) Luna; sisters, Lizbeth and Isabella Luna; grandparents, Juan Lopez, Maria H. Tristan Lopez, Everardo Luna and Juanita Luna; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Maria Rodriguez; great-grandfather, Felipe Rodriguez; and second cousin, Luis Torres. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Hugo at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020