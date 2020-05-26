|
HUGO RAMMELSBERG Marion Hugo Rammelsberg, 85, of Marion, formerly of rural Vinton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids. A celebration of Hugo's life will be held at a later date, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Hugo was born on May 28, 1934, on the family farm in Polk Township near Vinton, the son of Melvin and Nettie (Krug) Rammelsberg. He graduated from Urbana High School. Hugo served in the United States Army from May 2, 1956, until his discharge on April 9, 1958, and was stationed in Germany. On May 20, 1960, he was united in marriage to Joan Daily at the St. Mary's Catholic Church Rectory in Vinton. They raised three children and divorced in 2007. Hugo farmed in the Vinton/Urbana area until moving to Marion in 2006. A founding member of the Urbana Lions Club, he received many awards for his volunteer service over the decades. In later years, he joined the Marion Lions Club. He enjoyed trading and collecting Lions pins and collecting toy tractors that matched what he had used on the farm. He is survived by his children, John Rammelsberg of Cedar Rapids, Anne (Jose) Rammelsberg-Rodriguez of Decatur, Ill., and Ruth (Bill) Paarmann of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Rachelle (Patrick) Rammelsberg of Center Point, Jacob (Briar) Rammelsberg of Vinton and Jordan (Katie) Rammelsberg of Cedar Rapids; six great-grandchildren, Kaydyn, Kollyn and Rowan, Ellie and Elias, and Oliver; two sisters, Alice Whitlatch of Tipton and Eunice (Tom) Pingenot of Vinton; his aunt, Martha Edwards of Vinton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Norma Hanson and Carol Baumann; and his brother-in-law, Robert Whitlatch. Memorial donations may be made to the or Iowa KidSight. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2020