HUNTER PATRICK GALLAGHER Marion Hunter Patrick Gallagher, 26, of Marion, died on Monday, April 22, 2019. Family and friends will gather from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, with a sharing of memories service beginning at 3 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his parents, Shane Gallagher and Andrea Michalicek (Kurk Rogers) of Cedar Rapids; his son, Aiden and Aiden's mother, Kaity Koffron of Marion; sisters, Molly Gallagher of Casper, Wyo., and Madisan Gallagher of Cedar Rapids; niece, Myla Godard of Cedar Rapids; grandfathers, James Schneider of Alcova, Wyo., and James Michalicek of Grafton, Ill. Aunts, uncles, several cousins and many friends. Hunter was born on Aug. 30, 1992, in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Washington High School in 2011. Hunter was proud to be a general manager for Jimmy John's. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard "Mike" and Betty Gallagher; and maternal grandmother, Sara Lyn Schneider. A memorial fund in Hunter's name has been established at Dupaco Community Credit Union for Aiden's education. Please share your memories and support with Hunter's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019