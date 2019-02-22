HUNTER WILLIAM KUIPERS Cedar Rapids Hunter William Kuipers, 20, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, with funeral services to begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Hunter was born Oct. 27, 1998, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Eric Kuipers and Jennifer (Cox) Morris. He attended Jefferson High School. Hunter loved going to his friend Sally's and playing his horn. Survivors include his parents, Jennifer (Brett) Morris of Cedar Rapids and Eric (Dawn) Kuipers of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Mitchell Kuipers, Caiden Morris, Mikayla Morris, Bailey Kuba and Morgan Kuba; grandparents, Joyce Kuipers of Cedar Rapids, David (Linda) Kuipers of Arlington, S.D., Ruth Cox of Monticello, Iowa, and Coleen Cox of Marion, Iowa; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Hunter was preceded in death by his grandfather, Merle Cox. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Scott Nau, University of Iowa Children's Hospital, Arc of East Central Iowa and Hunter's many caregivers over the years. Please share a memory of Hunter at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary