Huxton Lee McMurray


2019 - 2019
Huxton Lee McMurray Obituary
HUXTON LEE MCMURRAY Mason City Baby boy Huxton Lee McMurray, son of Dustin and Kaitlyn McMurray, was born silently on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Mercy One North Iowa. Private burial services were held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. He is survived by maternal grandparents, Kelly (Michelle) Rush and Kim (David) Schrock; paternal grandparents, Eric (Amy) McMurray; maternal great-grandparents, Robert G. (Phyllis) Rush, Les (Linda) Brych, Jim (Sharon) Parcel and Ed (Sally) Schrock; paternal great-grandparents, Bruce (Linda) Whipple, Steve (Pat) Lames and Dennis (Darlene) McMurray, maternal great-great-grandmother, Charlotte Rush; aunts, Kourtney Rush, Lauren Schrock and Taia Saltou; uncles, Dalton McMurray and Luke Schrock; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-great-grandfather, Robert D. Rush. Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 Second St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401, (641) 423-8676. www.fullertonfh.com facebook/fullertonfuneralhomes
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019
