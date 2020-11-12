1/1
Ian Craig Hazelbaker
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IAN CRAIG HAZELBAKER Cedar Rapids Ian Craig Hazelbaker, 35, born July 17, 1985, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Nov. 3, 2020, in Nacogdoches, Texas. Ian had a sparkle in his eyes that would light up the room and your soul. Even in times of pain, Ian would work to cheer up everyone else. Ian enjoyed riding BMX, going to the skate park and playing video games with his friends. He made many friends who attest that he would drop anything to help a friend. He had a wonderful aptitude with anything mechanical, and his cars were a particular joy in his life. Ian is survived by his father, Craig Hazelbaker and stepmother, Diane Hazelbaker of Cedar Rapids; his sister, Morgan Enz; niece, Arianna Enz; and nephew, Ewan Enz of Marion, Iowa; as well as his stepsiblings, Kaye (John) Langstraat, David (Sarah) Cottington, Kevin (Shantell) Cottington and Julie Kuiper; many stepnieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Calvin. Ian has joined his mother, Letha Ann Hazelbaker; and his grandparents in heaven. Because of the pandemic, interment will be private at St. John's Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later time and will be announced on the Facebook group "In loving memory of Ian Hazelbaker."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved