Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
715 10th Ave SW
Mt Vernon, IA 52314
319-895-8425
Ian Austin

Ian Austin Obituary
IAN AUSTIN Lisbon Ian Austin, 40, of Lisbon, Iowa, died April 16, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from injuries suffered in a vehicle accident. Memorial service at 3 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon with visitation beginning at noon. Surviving are his parents, Rick and Chris Austin of Lisbon; brother, Aaron (Kristina) Austin of Marion; nephews, Zachary and Christopher; grandmother, Barbara Sweeney; significant other, Deah Paulson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Boys & Girls Club of Cedar Rapids. Please share your support and memories with Ian's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
