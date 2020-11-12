IAN CRAIG HAZELBAKER Cedar Rapids Ian Craig Hazelbaker, 35, born July 17, 1985, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Nov. 3, 2020, in Nacogdoches, Texas. Ian had a sparkle in his eyes that would light up the room and your soul. Even in times of pain, Ian would work to cheer up everyone else. Ian enjoyed riding BMX, going to the skate park and playing video games with his friends. He made many friends who attest that he would drop anything to help a friend. He had a wonderful aptitude with anything mechanical, and his cars were a particular joy in his life. Ian is survived by his father, Craig Hazelbaker and stepmother, Diane Hazelbaker of Cedar Rapids; his sister, Morgan Enz; niece, Arianna Enz; and nephew, Ewan Enz of Marion, Iowa; as well as his stepsiblings, Kaye (John) Langstraat, David (Sarah) Cottington, Kevin (Shantell) Cottington and Julie Kuiper; many stepnieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Calvin. Ian has joined his mother, Letha Ann Hazelbaker; and his grandparents in heaven. Because of the pandemic, interment will be private at St. John's Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later time and will be announced on the Facebook group "In loving memory of Ian Hazelbaker."



