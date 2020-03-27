|
IDA BEATRICE BEVANS Solon Ida Beatrice Bevans, 91, of Solon, went peacefully to Heaven on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Solon Nursing Care Center. Private family services will be held with burial in Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre are in charge of Ida's arrangements. Ida was born June 6, 1928, in Lonoke, Ark., the daughter of Sally Jane and Jeff Otis Eagle. Ida loved her family and was happiest when spending time with her loved ones. She always had a smile on her face and a quick laugh. She enjoyed playing bingo and taking trips with her family. Ida was very loved by her family and friends and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Ida is survived by her children, Pat (Becky) Bevans, Trisha Allman, Mike (Jodie) Bevans, Deborah (Dan) Hamer, Mark (Colleen) Bevans, Tim (Brenda) Bevans and Paul (Joan) Bevans. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nadine Moore; and sons, David Bevans and Joe Bill Bevans. Pallbearers are grandsons, Shane Bevans, Brian Bevans, Eric Bevans, TJ Bevans, Cody Bevans and Nick Bevans. Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous, Monticello, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020