Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Ida Pratt
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home
Ida Louise Pratt


1922 - 2019
Ida Louise Pratt Obituary
IDA LOUISE PRATT Cedar Rapids Ida Louise Pratt, 97, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Teahen Funeral Home by Pastor Kirk Statler. Burial: Jordan's Grove Cemetery in Central City. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Teahen Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. on Monday. Ida is survived by her children, Louise (Rod) Brecke, and Ron (Tammie Pokorny) Pratt, all of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Tami (Chris) Rodeffer, Jason (Lori) Pratt, Michelle (Jon) LaMere, Alissa (Bruce) Borrett and Kerry (Robbie) Blythe; 12 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Caleb, Andrew and Noah Borrett, Hayden and Jessica Pratt, Tanner and Delani Myers, Autumn, Ilish and Griffin Rodeffer, Rosalie Kleinmeyer and baby girl Blythe on the way; and brother, Gene (Lora Mae) Enabnit of Marion. She is preceded in death by her husband, Merle; son, Francis; daughter-in-law, Judy; and siblings, Nellie Ash, Ilene Whitney, Helen Whitney, Margaret Scott, Bertha Wenger, Betty Ann Jordan, Mundy Enabnit and June Arensdorf. Ida was born April 16, 1922, in Coggon, the daughter of Herman and Marie Brechbuhl Enabnit. On May 20, 1942, she married Merle Pratt in Marysville, Kan. Ida served for 23 years in the nursery at Hillside Wesleyan Church. Ida was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed taking care of her flowers, yard and gardening. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019
