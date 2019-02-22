Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Crematory Services
405 1St St Nw
Elkader, IA 52043
(563) 245-1113
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Mae Schultz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ida Mae Schultz Obituary
IDA MAE SCHULTZ Elkader Ida Mae Schultz, 94, of Elkader, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Tower Living Center in Garnavillo. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkader, with the Rev. Jon Haack officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time at the church on Monday. Interment: 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Monona, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now