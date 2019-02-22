|
IDA MAE SCHULTZ Elkader Ida Mae Schultz, 94, of Elkader, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Tower Living Center in Garnavillo. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkader, with the Rev. Jon Haack officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time at the church on Monday. Interment: 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Monona, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019