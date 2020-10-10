IDEL FAYE WRIGHT Manchester Idel Faye Wright, 98, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Survivors include her daughter, Carol (Loren) Morehouse of Warrensburg, Mo.; four grandchildren, Jeanine (Barb Barlow) Morehouse of Columbia, Mo., Jim (Trudy) Morehouse of Grain Valley, Mo., Richard Wright of Cedar Rapids and Sheri Popham of Manchester; five great-grandchildren, McKenna Morehouse, Tiffany Ilgen, Jeffrey Ilgen, Brianna Wright and Brody Wright; one great-great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Wefel; and a nephew, Larry (Lois) Sullivan of Minneapolis, Minn. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Private family interment: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester is assisting the family.