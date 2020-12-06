IDELLA (ROTHE) HOGAN Marion Idella (Rothe) Hogan passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Graveside services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids with Pastor Mike Morgan of Marion Methodist Church as officiant. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion Idella Hogan was born Sept. 19, 1927, on a farm in Cass County, Iowa, the daughter of Andrew and Helen (Pitz) Rothe. She attended country school and graduated from Griswold High School in 1945. Idella joined the Cadet Nursing Corps at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, where she went on to earn her RN in 1948. Idella married William Hogan on Oct. 28, 1951, and moved to Marion. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, now Marion Methodist Church. Idella enjoyed being a member of Order of Eastern Star. She is survived by a son, Dwight of Marion; daughter, Yvonne of Des Moines; granddaughter, Jennifer (Kyle) Van Dyke of Robins; great-granddaughter, Brooksley McDonald; great-grandson, Henry Van Dyke; sister, Doris Landon of Plattsmouth, Neb.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Idella was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; brothers, Willard Rothe, Elmer Rothe, Lynn Rothe, Dale Rothe and Verl Rothe; and sisters, Dorothy Rothe, Jane Stahl and Alice Kuhns. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society
and the American Diabetes Assocation. Please share a memory of Idella at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.