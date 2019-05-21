IKUKO MILLER Cedar Rapids Ikuko Miller, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. She was born May 12, 1932, in Yokohama, Japan. Ikuko worked in men's alterations for Armstrong's, retiring when the store closed. She then worked in the same capacity for Younkers, taking her second retirement. While working at both places, Ikuko also ran an alterations and tailoring business out of her home. Ikuko was married to Don Miller for 52 years. Ikuko is survived by nephew, David (Missy) Royer; a niece, Debbie Cooper; many great-nieces and -nephews; and a sister in Japan. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Don. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be left to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019