Ila Mae Marquardt
ILA MAE MARQUARDT Manchester Ila Mae Marquardt, 90, of Masonville, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at United Methodist Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Merlyn Farrand. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call between 1 to 1:55 p.m. at the church. Internment: Greenwood Cemetery in Masonville, Iowa. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and required at the church. If you uncomfortable attending either service the family understands.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020.
