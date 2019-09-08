|
ILA MAY ROOKS Marion Ila May Rooks, 92, of Marion, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services celebrating Ila's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the (new) Marion First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Mike Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Ila May was born Oct. 12, 1926, to Ezra and Maybelle (Thompson) Wood in Arnolds Park, Iowa. She graduated from Osage High School and obtained a beautician's license from La James Beauty College in Mason City, Iowa. She was one of many young women who helped with the war effort (World War II) by working in a local provisions factory. Ila met Howard Bert Rooks (an honorably discharged Navy technician, chief petty officer 1st Class) who was attending Iowa State College. They met at a skating rink in Nora Springs, Iowa. They were married on Nov. 27, 1947, in Nora Springs. After college, they moved to Fort Wayne, Ind., where Howard worked for two years and their first son was born. They moved back to Iowa where Howard worked for Collins Radio and Ila was a homemaker and mother, raising their six children and contributing to a number of causes and organizations. Some of her notable positions and contributions were with Four Score, A.F.S., Linn-Mar Booster's Club and Ladies Progressive Club, where her longtime memberships and service included multiple top leadership rolls. She also was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Ila had many interests and passions, including various gardens and caring for numerous family pets. However, her family's cares and needs were her daily motivation. This led her to be involved every way possible to help them succeed in what they were doing including school programs and projects, plus Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H, sports, drama, choir, fundraising, trips, etc. Her loving care continued every day, all of her life. Ila May is survived by her sister, "Bea" (Berlye Wood) Williams; and her six children, Clay (Roberta) Rooks, Fresno, Calif., Judy Rooks (Bill Deiz), Portland, Lance Rooks, Marion, Iowa, Todd (Regina) Rooks, Nevada, Iowa, Amy Rooks, Chatham, Ill., and Kelly Rooks, Marion, Iowa: 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Ila was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and two sisters. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019