ILA MILLER SWARTZENDRUBER Kalona Ila Miller Swartzendruber passed away at Pleasantview Home, Kalona, Iowa, on Oct. 27, 2019, at the age of 93. Visitation hours are from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at Sunnyside Mennonite Church. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Fairview Cemetery in rural Kalona with the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Sunnyside. Memorial gifts may be sent to Pleasantview Home Building Fund. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019