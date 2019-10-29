Home

Ila Miller Swartzendruber Obituary
ILA MILLER SWARTZENDRUBER Kalona Ila Miller Swartzendruber passed away at Pleasantview Home, Kalona, Iowa, on Oct. 27, 2019, at the age of 93. Visitation hours are from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at Sunnyside Mennonite Church. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Fairview Cemetery in rural Kalona with the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Sunnyside. Memorial gifts may be sent to Pleasantview Home Building Fund. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
